BRIEF-Janusz Skopowski buys 30.58 stake in Black Pearl
* Informed on Wednesday that Janusz Skopowski following transactions on April 18 bought 30.58 percent stake in the company
March 3 Tyco International Ltd, a maker of fire safety and security systems, said it would sell its South Korean security business to private equity firm Carlyle Group for $1.93 billion.
Tyco on Monday also approved an additional share repurchase program of $1.75 billion, increasing the total authorization to $2 billion.
Tyco said it was selling Tyco Fire & Security Services Korea Co Ltd and its subsidiaries.
ABU DHABI, April 20 Mubadala Capital, an arm of Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala, said it had conudcted a private equity transaction with European fund manager Ardian, which had committed to invest $2.5 billion in the deal.