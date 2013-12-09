HONG KONG Dec 9 Buyout firms KKR & Co LP
and CVC Capital Partners are among the suitors
that have placed preliminary bids for U.S.-based Tyco
International Inc's South Korean unit, a business valued
at about $1.6 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
Asia-focused private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners
and MBK Partners have also placed bids for the security systems
company, the sources added.
ADT Caps Co, as the South Korean business is known, had
earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
of $160 million at the end of Sept. 2013, according to U.S.
accounting. The business is expected to fetch $1.6 billion,
based on a ten times EBITDA multiple, the sources added.
Morgan Stanley is advising Tyco on the sale. The
sources declined to be identified as the process is
confidential.
KKR, MBK and CVC declined to comment. Tyco and Affinity did
not respond to emails seeking comment.