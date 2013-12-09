* S.Korea security systems unit worth around $1.6 bln
-sources
* Blackstone, Bain previously acquired similar security
firms
* S.Korea has seen much private equity-backed M&A this year
By Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Dec 9 KKR & Co LP and Bain
Capital are among suitors which have placed initial bids for
Tyco International Inc's South Korean security systems
unit, a business valued at about $1.6 billion, people familiar
with the matter said.
Billion-dollar buyouts are rare in Asia, but security
companies, when they come up for sale, tend to attract much
interest from private equity firms as they are valued for their
stable revenues.
A sale of ADT Caps, would follow Bain's $3.4 billion
purchase of European security firm Securitas Direct in 2011 and
Blackstone Group's acquisition of U.S. firm Vivint Inc
for more than $2 billion last year.
Other bidders for ADT Caps include CVC Capital Partners
as well as Hong Kong-based Affinity Equity Partners and
South Korea's MBK Partners, the sources said, declining to be
identified as the process is confidential.
KKR, Bain, CVC and MBK declined to comment. Tyco and
Affinity did not respond to emails seeking comment.
Morgan Stanley is advising Tyco on the sale, the
sources said. Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
Tyco, a provider of commercial fire and security systems,
became a much smaller company after the diversified conglomerate
Tyco International split up last year. Its North American home
security arm, ADT, became a separate company and its
former flow control unit merged with Pentair Ltd.
ADT Caps had earnings before interest, depreciation and
amortization of $160 million as of the end of Sept. 2013. The
business is expected to fetch around $1.6 billion, based on a
ten times EBITDA multiple, the sources said.
That compares with valuations of around 8 times EBITDA for
Securitas Direct and Vivint, they added.
Established in 1971, ADT Caps offers central monitoring,
access control, video surveillance control and other integrated
security services.
South Korea has also emerged as one of Asia's most active
markets for leveraged buyouts this year as banks, attracted by
the higher returns that leveraged buyouts bring, have become
more willing to lend in a low-rate environment.
South Korea has captured 26.7 percent of market share for
Asia, with $6.27 billion of private equity-backed M&A deals.
That is ahead of Australia, and second only to China, which has
a 35.4 pct market share.
The deals include MBK's agreement to buy ING Groep's
South Korean insurance unit for $1.65 billion.