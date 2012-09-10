Sept 10 Tyco Flow Control Finance SA on Monday sold $900 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts. The notes are guaranteed by Tyco Flow Control International Ltd (to be renamed Pentair Ltd), in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TYCO FLOW CONTROL FINANCE SA TRANCHE 1 AMT $350 MLN COUPON 1.875 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.835 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.91 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $550 MLN COUPON 3.15 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.687 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.187 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS