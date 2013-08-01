BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
WASHINGTON Aug 1 Tylenol and other painkillers containing the ingredient acetaminophen can cause a potentially deadly skin rash known as Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, U.S. health regulators said on Thursday.
Companies that sell prescription acetaminophen will be required to add a warning about the skin rash to the drug's package insert, the Food and Drug Administration said.
The agency will also request or encourage companies who sell acetaminophen products over the counter to add a warning about the risk of serious skin reactions.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict