CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on U.S. protectionism risk, lower oil prices
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
March 11 Tyman Plc, a maker of window and door parts, said full-year underlying operating profit rose 41 percent, driven by a rebound in construction in Britain and North America.
The company said underlying operating profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 32.3 million pounds ($53.7 million) from 23.0 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 30 percent to 298.1 million pounds.
Tyman, which makes extrusions, seals and locks for window and doors, reported a pretax profit from continuing operations of 794,000 pounds, compared with a pretax loss of 25.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Shares in the London-based company closed at 264 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.
* TSX closes down 67.75 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,480.13
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Jan 23 Saudi Arabia on Monday warned organisations in the kingdom to be on the alert for the Shamoon virus, which cripples computers by wiping their disks, as the labour ministry said it had been attacked and a chemicals firm reported a network disruption.