UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
July 29 Tyman Plc, a maker of window and door hardware, said underlying pretax profit jumped 83 percent for the first half, driven by a robust rebound in construction in Britain and North America.
The company, which also makes high-security locks and seals for windows and doors for residential and commercial markets, said its full-year expectations remained unchanged despite a strong pound against international currencies.
Underlying pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 17.2 million pounds ($29.2 million) from 9.4 million pounds a year earlier. Group revenue rose 35 percent to 167 million pounds.
All 7 analysts covering Tyman have a "buy" rating on the stock, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. ($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.