Nov 8 UK housing products supplier Tyman Plc said demand softened around the time of the country's vote to leave the European Union and that it expected its markets in Britain and Ireland to be flat at best in 2017.

The company also said product costs for its ERA unit, which sources items such as CCTVs, wireless alarms and weather seals mainly from the Far East, had risen due to the pound's slide since the June 23 referendum.

To date, the increases had been successfully recovered, Tyman said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)