Japanese islands)
TOKYO, July 9 Torrential rains from a weakened
but still dangerous typhoon battered Japan's Okinawa islands on
Wednesday, leaving two dead and threatening widespread flooding
as the storm headed for the nation's main islands.
Typhoon Neoguri, a super typhoon as it bore down on Okinawa
this week, had winds gusting up to 162 kph (100 mph) on
Wednesday, but weather forecasters said the major concern now
was rain, especially as parts of the westernmost main island of
Kyushu have already been hit by heavy rain over the last week.
Authorities warned of record rainfall in Okinawa as rivers
in some areas overflowed. More than 200,000 residents were told
to leave their homes, down from over 500,000 on Tuesday.
"Given the situation, there is still potential for some
serious damage," an official from the Japanese Meteorological
Agency (JMA) told a news conference.
Some 30 people were injured, mainly from falls, but none of
the injuries was life-threatening. Television footage showed a
collapsed building and flooded streets in Okinawa.
Neoguri was moving north across the East China Sea at 20 kph
as of 9 a.m. (0000 GMT), with sustained winds of 126 kph. It
was expected to draw near Kyushu on Thursday morning before
moving east along the main island of Honshu.
"This typhoon has very active rain clouds and this will
continue as it moves east over areas that have already been hit
by downpours as part of the rainy seasion," said a JMA official.
"Given how soaked the ground is in some parts of Kyushu
already, there is a high danger of landslides and floods, even
though the typhoon's strength is diminishing."
There are two nuclear plants on Kyushu and another on nearby
Shikoku island.
All of Japan's 48 nuclear reactors are shut down three years
after the disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which
was wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. The
stricken plant is on the other side of the country.
Nansei Sekiyu KK, a Japanese refiner wholly owned by
Brazil's Petrobras, suspended operations at its
100,000 barrels-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Monday
evening and still had not resumed them on Wednesday.
Tokyo may see heavy rains on Friday but the impact on the
capital is otherwise expected to be minimal, the JMA official
said. Around two to four typhoons make landfall in Japan each
year but they are unusual in July.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Ron Popeski)