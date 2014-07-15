MANILA, July 15 The Philippines evacuated
eastern coastal areas, suspended ferry services and closed
schools in parts of the main Luzon island on Tuesday as the
strongest storm to hit the country since Typhoon Haiyan last
year charted a direct course for the capital Manila.
Typhoon Rammasun, with gusts of up to 150 kph (93 mph) and
maximum winds of 120 kph (75 mph) near the centre, was expected
to make landfall over the eastern province of Albay and Sorsogon
within hours.
Tropical Storm Risk described Rammasun, expected to bring
moderate to intense rainfall of up to 25 mm per hour within its
500-km (300-mile) radius, as a category-one typhoon in a scale
of one to five.
It is the strongest storm to threaten the country since
Haiyan, a category-five "super typhoon", wiped out nearly
everything in its path when it crossed the central Philippines
in November.
On its current path, it will also be the first to score a
direct hit on Manila in at least four years, the weather bureau
said.
The storm will pass north of Eastern Samar and Leyte, the
provinces worst hit by Haiyan, where some residents are still
living in tent cities due to the slow progress in typhoon
rebuilding. But these areas may still experience heavy rain and
strong winds.
Storm surges of up to three metres were expected in coastal
villages, the weather bureau said.
Albay province has ordered the evacuation of low-lying and
coastal areas, as well as landslide-prone villages, the
province's website said.
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Siegfrid Alegado; Writing by
Rosemarie Francisco and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Nick Macfie)