Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares of tyre makers gain 2 to 4 percent as prices of natural rubber fell to their lowest in 4-1/2 years in the global market.
Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS) gains 2 percent, MRF Ltd (MRF.NS) is up 2.2 percent, Ceat Ltd (CEAT.NS) jumps 4.5 percent, while JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKIN.NS) rises 2.1 percent.
Natural rubber makes up more than 40 percent of the cost of a tyre, according to analysts.
Indian tyre makers are increasing imports of natural rubber as it is cheaper overseas compared to local supplies.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
The Nasdaq breached the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, spurred by a raft of strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's promise of a major tax reform plan.