LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Tyron Eng has joined Nomura as an executive director and European asset-backed securities trader, a spokesperson at the bank confirmed to IFR.‎

Eng was previously a securitised products portfolio manager at BTG's Global Emerging Markets and Macro Fund, where he was responsible for the European CLO book.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined BTG in 2014 from Ares Management, where he worked for seven years.

(Reporting by Ana Baric; editing by Alex Chambers)