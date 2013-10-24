CHICAGO Oct 24 Tyson Foods Inc said it
halted purchases of slaughter-ready cattle from Canada as of
mid-October due to higher costs associated with mandatory
country-of-origin (COOL) labeling, a company spokesman said on
Thursday.
Tyson, the biggest meat processor in the United States, will
continue buying Canadian feeder cattle that are finished for
market at U.S. feedlots, Tyson Foods spokesman Worth Sparkman
said in an email.
"Like many others in the North American beef industry, we're
very disappointed by the changes made in the U.S. country of
origin labeling rules,"
He said COOL significantly increased the company's costs for
additional product codes, production breaks and segregation of
product. That product sorting includes a separate category for
cattle shipped directly from Canada to U.S. beef plants,
Sparkman said.
In early September, a U.S. district judge refused to block
the government from requiring labels on packages of beef, pork,
poultry and lamb sold in U.S. stores to include more specific
information about the meat's country of origin.
U.S. meat packers asserted that the latest COOL requirements
would drive up their costs and make bookkeeping more difficult.
"We remain hopeful that these new rules will eventually be
rescinded, and we'll be able to resume buying cattle directly
from Canadian cattle feeders," Sparkman said.