Aug 12 The U.S. Department of Justice's
Antitrust Division has asked Tyson Foods Inc and
Hillshire Brands Co for additional information related
to Tyson's $7.7 billion offer for the maker of Jimmy Dean
sausages.
The request relates to a "very small portion" of the
combined business, the companies said in a statement.
Tyson in June outbid JBS SA's Pilgrim's Pride
with a $63 per share offer for Hillshire in what would be the
biggest deal yet in the global meat business.
Tyson's tender offer, which was scheduled to expire on July
16, has been extended until Aug. 19. The companies said they
expect the deal to be completed by Sept. 27.
Antitrust agencies typically issue a request for additional
information about a company's products or services, market
conditions, where it does business, and the likely competitive
effects of a merger.
Four antitrust experts told Reuters in June the deal would
likely win approval from regulators since the companies tend to
sell different products.
"If there is a category on the branded side that raises an
(antitrust) issue, there's always an opportunity to sell off the
brand," Jonathan Lewis, an antitrust expert with the law firm
Baker Hostetler, said at the time.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)