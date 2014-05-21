NEW YORK May 21 Tyson Foods Inc, the
United States' largest meat processor, is buying hogs that are
10 to 15 percent heavier than usual, as it tries to cope with a
drop in pig supplies due to a deadly virus.
Tyson also expects to reduce hog slaughter and pork
production levels more than usual this summer due to the Porcine
Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), Chief Executive Donnie Smith
told Reuters on the sidelines of the BMO Farm to Markets
conference in New York.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)