NEW YORK May 21 Tyson Foods Inc, the United States' largest meat processor, is buying hogs that are 10 to 15 percent heavier than usual, as it tries to cope with a drop in pig supplies due to a deadly virus.

Tyson also expects to reduce hog slaughter and pork production levels more than usual this summer due to the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv), Chief Executive Donnie Smith told Reuters on the sidelines of the BMO Farm to Markets conference in New York. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)