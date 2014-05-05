BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
May 5 Tyson Foods Inc on Monday said it expects industry pork production to be down as much as 4 percent this year, as heavier hog weights fail to completely offset the supply-reducing effects of a virus that is deadly to piglets.
The porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDv) reduced hog supplies in Tyson's latest quarter, but that was partially offset by heavier animal weights, Tyson Chief Executive Donnie Smith said on a conference call with analysts.
Tyson expects PEDv to peak in August and to begin to ease in October, Smith said.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.