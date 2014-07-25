July 25 Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, said it will discontinue operations at three of its prepared foods factories, affecting about 950 people.

The Cherokee, Iowa, plant will close on Sep. 27, while the Buffalo, New York, and Santa Teresa, New Mexico plants are expected to cease operations in the first half of 2015, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)