BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
May 5 Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, said its profit more than doubled in the second quarter, mainly due to strong demand for chicken.
Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $213 million, or 60 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 29 from $95 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.8 percent to $9.03 billion.
Tyson's chicken sales rose about 4 percent to $2.84 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.