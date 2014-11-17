BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons confirms 2017 guidance, announces expectations for Q1 2017
* Confirms guidance for 2017 and announces expectations for first quarter 2017 and earnings and conference call date
(Corrects dateline to Nov. 17)
Nov 17 Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, said its quarterly profit nearly halved as beef sales fell.
Net income attributable fell to $137 million, or 35 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 27, from $261 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13.6 percent to $10.10 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Confirms guidance for 2017 and announces expectations for first quarter 2017 and earnings and conference call date
MONTREAL, April 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned more from shipments of commodities such as grain and coal, and the company expressed optimism that demand was improving.