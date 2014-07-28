July 28 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest
U.S. meat processor, said it would sell its Mexican and
Brazilian poultry businesses to Pilgrims Pride Corp
parent JBS SA for $575 million.
Tyson, which also reported a 10.9 percent rise in quarterly
sales, said it would use the sale proceeds to pay down debt
associated with its $7.7 billion acquisition of Hillshire Brands
Co.
Net income attributable to Tyson rose 4.4 percent to $260
million, or 73 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June
28, from $249 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $9.68 billion from $8.73 billion.
