July 28 Tyson Foods Inc said on Monday
it would sell its Mexican and Brazilian poultry businesses to
JBS SA for $575 million and use the proceeds to pay
down debt from its pending $7.7 billion purchase of Hillshire
Brands Co.
Tyson, the world's second-biggest meat processor behind
Brazil's JBS, also reported a 4.4 percent increase in
third-quarter profit and forecast sales for the fiscal year
ending September 2015 above Wall Street analysts' estimate.
Shares in Tyson were up 2.7 percent in midday trading.
Tyson in June outbid JBS' Pilgrim's Pride with a $63 per
share offer for Hillshire, the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages and
Ball Park hot dogs, in what would be the biggest deal yet for
the global meat business.
Tyson has been laying out plans to quickly pay off debt from
the planned Hillshire purchase after some critics said its offer
price was too high. Pilgrim's Pride declined to raise its bid
from $55, saying that paying more was not in the best interest
of shareholders.
Tyson's purchase of Hillshire is expected to close before
Sept. 27.
The Mexico and Brazil poultry operations being sold were
good businesses for Tyson but lacked "the necessary scale to
gain leading share positions," Chief Executive Donnie Smith said
on a conference call with analysts.
Pilgrim's Pride is buying Tyson's Mexico business. Pilgrim's
is majority owned by a subsidiary of JBS SA, which also owns
JBS Foods, the buyer of Tyson's Brazil business.
Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson also reported net income of
$260 million, or 73 cents per share, for the quarter ended June
28.
Revenue rose 10.9 percent to $9.68 billion from $8.73
billion, helped by higher demand for chicken and pork products.
During the quarter, Tyson's supplies of fully cooked chicken
products fell because its existing factories were at capacity
and unable to compensate for problems at two plants.
"We've endured long, sizable production shortfalls in one of
our highest revenue, most profitable business during a time when
high priced beef and pork accelerated the demand for chicken,"
said Smith, who expects the business to fully recover next
fiscal year.
Smith said demand for beef was "robust" during the summer
grilling season. Strong demand also helped drive pork prices
higher in the latest quarter, Smith said.
Tyson forecast 2015 net sales of $42 billion, above the
average analyst estimate of $38.75 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tyson on Friday said it was shuttering three of its U.S.
factories that make processed meat products such as sausages and
hot dogs.
The closures were due to changing product needs, an aging
Cherokee, Iowa factory and the distance of the Buffalo, New York
and Santa Teresa, New Mexico plants from their raw material
supply base, the company said on Friday.
Tyson's shares rose $1.06 to $40.60 in afternoon trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Shailaja Sharma
in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and
Meredith Mazzilli)