May 4 Tyson Food Inc, the biggest U.S.
meat processor, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by its acquisition of Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire
Brands Co last year.
Shares of the company, which also reiterated its earnings
forecast for the full year, rose 1.2 percent in premarket
trading on Monday.
Sales in the prepared foods business, under which Tyson
primarily sells bacon, pepperoni and sausages, more than doubled
to $1.88 billion, overshadowing a decline in chicken sales.
The U.S. poultry industry is grappling with the biggest
bird-flu outbreak since the 1980s.
Flu cases have been confirmed in 14 states and more than 21
million chickens and turkeys have either killed by the disease
or expected to be culled to curb the spread of the virus,
according to federal and state regulators.
Tyson, which bought Hillshire to expand its prepared foods
business, said it expects to achieve more than $250 million in
savings this year, up from the more than $225 million it had
forecast previously.
The company said it realized $77 million in total savings
during the second quarter as a result of the Hillshire deal.
Tyson maintained its 2015 earnings forecast of $3.30-3.40
per share.
Revenue rose 10.5 percent to $9.98 billion in the second
quarter ended March 28.
Net income attributable to Tyson Foods rose to $310 million,
or 75 cents per share, from $213 million, or 60 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 75 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 72 cents per
share and revenue of $10.11 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tyson's shares trading at $41 before the bell on Monday.
