Aug 8 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, reported a 41 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower feed and livestock costs.

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $484 million, or $1.25 per share, in the third quarter ended July 2, from $343 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $9.40 billion from $10.07 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)