Nov 21 Tyson Foods Inc reported a 12.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales of beef and chicken, and said Chief Executive Donnie Smith would step down at the end of the year.

Tyson's shares were down 7.7 percent in premarket trading on Monday.

The company said its president, Tom Hayes, will succeed Smith as chief executive.

The No. 1 U.S. meat processor said sales in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 1 fell to $9.16 billion from $10.51 billion a year earlier.

However, net income attributable to Tyson rose to $391 million, or $1.03 per share, from $258 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)