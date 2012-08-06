PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 7
June 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 6 Tyson Foods Inc's quarterly profit tumbled, hurt by a one-time charge for the early extinguishment of debt.
The seller of beef, pork, chicken and prepared foods said net profit for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30 fell to $76 million, or 21 cents per share, from $196 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the $167 million early extinguishment charge, earnings were 50 cents per share.
Sales rose to $8.31 billion from $8.25 billion a year earlier.
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering a deeper restructuring than it first announced, including seeking outside financial help, as its late entry into OLED technology has caused the loss of business with Apple Inc , the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.