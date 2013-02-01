Feb 1 Tyson Foods Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Friday, helped by growth in its beef and chicken business.

Tyson, the largest U.S. meat company, said profit rose to $173 million, or 48 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 29, from $156 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $8.40 billion from $8.33 billion a year earlier.