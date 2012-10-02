UPDATE 2-Blackstone offers $2 bln for Finnish real estate firm Sponda
* Bid had been expected in the Finnish sector (Adds Areim detail, bullets, updates shares)
CHICAGO Oct 2 Tyson Foods Inc : * President of humane society of U.S. says to run for Tyson Foods board
seat * President of humane society of U.S. says to push Tyson for time frame to
phase out gestation crates for sows
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million).