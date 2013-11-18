BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Tyson Foods Inc : * Creates new leadership positions for strategic growth * Says jim lochner, chief operating officer, to retire at end of fiscal 2014
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares