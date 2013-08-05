Aug 5 Tyson Foods Inc's third-quarter profit more than tripled as chicken sales rose, sending its shares up 4 percent before the bell.

Net income from continuing operations at Tyson, the largest U.S. meat processor, rose to $249 million, or 69 cents per share, from $79 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 6 percent to $8.73 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Chris Peters in Bangalore)