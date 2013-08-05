UPDATE 2-Brewer Constellation forecasts strong FY18, shares hit record high
* Forecasts FY18 adj. profit of $7.70-$8/shr vs. est. $7.51/shr
Aug 5 Tyson Foods Inc's third-quarter profit more than tripled as chicken sales rose, sending its shares up 4 percent before the bell.
Net income from continuing operations at Tyson, the largest U.S. meat processor, rose to $249 million, or 69 cents per share, from $79 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 6 percent to $8.73 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Chris Peters in Bangalore)
* Forecasts FY18 adj. profit of $7.70-$8/shr vs. est. $7.51/shr
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 President Jacob Zuma's pledge to expropriate South African land is unlikely to lead to violent seizures of farms like those that impoverished neighbouring Zimbabwe, but could still hurt the economy by scaring off investors worried about property rights.
* Parties, civil society plan Friday marches (Adds other resignations, comment)