Dec 2 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd

* Says Tianjin Pharmaceutical (Singapore) International Investment Pte. Ltd bought 4.6 million S-shares of the company on Dec 1, stakes increased to 44.665 percent from 44.043 percent

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B8stHX

