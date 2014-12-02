BRIEF-Shandong Buchang Pharma's Q1 net profit up 15.3 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 15.3 percent y/y at 222.4 million yuan ($32.32 million)
Dec 2 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd
* Says Tianjin Pharmaceutical (Singapore) International Investment Pte. Ltd bought 4.6 million S-shares of the company on Dec 1, stakes increased to 44.665 percent from 44.043 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B8stHX
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Q1 net profit up 15.3 percent y/y at 222.4 million yuan ($32.32 million)
* Sanofi and Regeneron announce FDA approval of a new once-monthly dosing option for Praluent (alirocumab) injection