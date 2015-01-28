BRIEF-RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding FY net loss widens to 16.8 mln Swiss francs

* Said on Saturday generated FY 2016 revenues of 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,069.32) and a net result of minus 16.8 million Swiss francs (including 14.6 million Swiss francs of impairment charges),compared to revenues of zero a net result of minus 81,000 Swiss francs for the year ended 31 December 2015