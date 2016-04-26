NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Steel Corp has
filed a complaint with U.S. regulators calling for an
investigation into China's largest steel producers over alleged
price fixing and circumvention of import duties, it said on
Tuesday.
The petition to the U.S. International Trade Commission
(ITC) comes a week after U.S. officials warned that the world's
largest producer should take steps to cut excess output or face
possible trade action as the global industry grapples with
chronic oversupply and sluggish demand.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bernard Orr)