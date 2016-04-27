* U.S. Steel asks regulators to probe dozens of Chinese
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Steel Corp has
launched a campaign to prevent imports from China's largest
steel producers, it said on Tuesday, the boldest step yet by a
U.S. company as a trade brawl with the world's largest steel
producer escalates.
In a complaint to the U.S. International Trade Commission
(ITC), the U.S. steelmaker called on regulators to investigate
dozens of Chinese producers and their distributors for allegedly
conspiring to fix prices, stealing trade secrets and
circumventing trade duties by false labeling.
Analysts said it could be the most significant development
in U.S. steel trade in a quarter of a century, and will likely
ratchet up tension between China and major steel producing
nations, as the global industry grapples with chronic oversupply
and sluggish demand.
The petition, known as Section 337 and used to protect
against intellectual property theft, listed some of China's top
producers, including Hebei Iron & Steel Group and
Anshan Iron and Steel Group and Shandong Iron & Steel Group Co
.
"We have said that we will use every tool available to fight
for fair trade," said U.S. Steel Corp President and Chief
Executive Officer Mario Longhi in a statement.
"With today's filing, we continue the work we have pursued
through countervailing and antidumping cases and pushing for
increased enforcement of existing laws."
It comes after U.S. officials last week warned that China
should take steps to cut excess output or face possible trade
action and Australia said it will impose import duties on
certain types of Chinese steel to protect domestic steelmakers.
China's Commerce Ministry called steel a "mature product"
where "intellectual property rights disputes do not exist", and
said industry from both the United States and China should work
together to address overcapacity caused by weak global demand.
"So-called accusations of intellectual property rights
violations have no factual basis. We hope the U.S. International
Trade Commission will reject these accusations," the ministry
said on Wednesday in a statement on its website.
Even before the ITC makes its ruling, Chinese exporters may
curb shipments fearing retroactive measures, said Michelle
Applebaum, analyst at Steel Market Intelligence.
The ITC has 30 days to decide whether to initiate the case.
It is also investigating allegations of unfair trade practices
in the stricken aluminum industry.
Beijing has defended itself against the allegations, saying
it has done enough to reduce steel capacity and blaming global
excess and weak demand for the industry's woes.
GOING IT ALONE
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-headquartered company has filed
the complaint on its own and is relying on a clause in U.S.
tariff law 337 not used by the steel industry for almost four
decades.
"It's a bold step," by U.S. Steel, said Patrick Macrory,
director of the International Trade Center at the International
Law Institute in Washington.
In 1978, eight U.S. firms that used the clause went after 35
Japanese competitors over welded stainless steel pipe imports.
Back then, rather than barring the product from U.S. shores, ITC
issued a "cease and desist" order against 11 companies for
engaging in unfair competitive practices.
An official with a large Chinese state-owned steel mill, who
asked not to be named, told Reuters that foreign steel producers
should adapt rather than try to force China to change.
"The whole world is asking China to cut overcapacity and
China is doing it. But steel mills in those regions are not
competitive themselves and keep pointing their fingers at
China," the official said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York, David Lawder in
Washington D.C. and Nick Carey in Chicago; Additional reporting
by Michael Martina in Beijing and Ruby Lian in Shanghai; editing
by Bernard Orr and Himani Sarkar)