TORONTO, Sept 18 United States Steel Corp's Canadian unit is looking at ways Canadian governments could help with its restructuring efforts, its spokesman said on Thursday.

The company's Canadian unit filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

"We have been investigating ways in which it might be possible for the senior levels of government to assist in our restructuring efforts," Trevor Harris, the company's spokesman, in an email.

Separately, an Ontario government spokeswoman said the government had been working with U.S. Steel for about eight months to help find a "workable solution" for its Canadian assets. She did not say what the talks focused on. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Amran Abocar)