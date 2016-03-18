March 18 United States Steel Corp said it would idle plants and lay off workers in Alabama, Ohio and Texas as it tries to keep a lid on costs to tackle a steep fall in steel prices.

The company said the layoffs could impact 650 union and 120 non-union workers at Fairfield Tubular in Alabama, Lone Star Tubular in Texas and Lorain in Ohio, along with its Oilwell Services and sales office in Houston.

Steelmakers worldwide have struggled for years as a global surplus has expanded, weighing on prices and stoking tensions between major exporting countries.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it will slap anti-dumping duties on certain hot-rolled steel products from seven countries in a preliminary ruling that followed a complaint by U.S. steelmakers last year.

U.S. Steel reported a bigger-than-expected loss and a 37 percent fall in sales in its latest fourth quarter.

Shares of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company closed up 2.2 pct at $15.76 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)