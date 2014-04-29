April 29 United States Steel Corp returned to profit in the first quarter, results on Tuesday showed, helped by higher commercial prices for its products and the impact of the company's cost-cutting program.

The Pittsburgh-based company reported net income of $52 million, or 34 cents a diluted share, versus a loss of $73 million, or 51 cents a diluted share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)