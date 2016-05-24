May 24 U-SHIN LTD :

* Says it announces a lawsuit against its US-based unit YUHSHIN U.S.A. LIMITED filed by General Motors LLC on April 19 (American local time)

* Says General Motors LLC claims compensation of more than $250 million regarding the damage from disqualification of the lock set produced by the unit YUHSHIN U.S.A. LIMITED

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7ACJwX

