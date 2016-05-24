UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 U-SHIN LTD :
* Says it announces a lawsuit against its US-based unit YUHSHIN U.S.A. LIMITED filed by General Motors LLC on April 19 (American local time)
* Says General Motors LLC claims compensation of more than $250 million regarding the damage from disqualification of the lock set produced by the unit YUHSHIN U.S.A. LIMITED
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7ACJwX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.