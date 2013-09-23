WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
DETROIT, Sept 23 Chrysler Group LLC on Monday filed paperwork for an initial public offering, an action that could slow majority owner Fiat's plans to take full ownership of the U.S. automaker.
The offering will be underwritten by J.P. Morgan, the company said in a securities filing posted on Monday.
Chrysler's minority shareholder, the United Auto Workers retiree healthcare trust fund, decided in January to sell part of its 41.5 percent stake in the company in an IPO.
Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Chrysler and Fiat, said in mid-September that the IPO is likely to take place in the first quarter of 2014.
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.