Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
LAGOS Aug 26 Nigerian conglomerate UAC will seek shareholder approval on Sept. 23 to raise up to 20 billion naira ($100.5 million) in fresh capital through a rights issue or other instruments, it said on Wednesday.
UAC of Nigeria said it is considering raising the capital through convertible securities or other methods, including global depository receipts and bonds. ($1 = 198.9800 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by David Goodman)
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.