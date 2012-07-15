DUBAI, July 15 Banks in the United Arab Emirates
will have to hold high-quality liquid assets equal to 10 percent
of their liabilities from Jan. 1 next year, under a rule
introduced by the UAE central bank as it prepares the sector to
comply with Basel III global standards.
In a notice on its website (here),
the central bank said physical cash, reserve requirements,
central bank instruments and UAE federal government bonds would
qualify as such assets.
Banks may also be able to count their holdings of publicly
traded debt securities issued by local UAE governments and state
entities, as long as securities with a credit rating of A or
below do not contribute over 2 percentage points to the ratio.
The rule will extend until the end of 2014, after which it
will be replaced by the Basel III Liquidity Coverage Ratio,
which will require banks to hold enough liquid instruments to
cover a month of severe cash outflows.
The UAE's new liquidity requirement for 2013 and 2014
appears to cover the main vulnerability that UAE banks will face
as Basel III standards are phased in around the world over the
next several years.
In some ways, the banks are expected to cope easily. They
are comfortably capitalised; their combined Tier 1 capital was
16.7 percent of risk-weighted assets in March, higher than banks
in many other areas of the world. Partly because deposit growth
has been outpacing lending growth this year, Basel III leverage
ratios may not pose a major problem to UAE banks.
But some banks may struggle to meet liquidity rules. UAE
central bank Governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi said late last
year that the liquidity issue would be a challenge for banks in
the Gulf, partly because of the limited choice of liquid
instruments available to banks locally.
"We don't have the same instruments as other advanced
economies. So we have to build them in types and quantity, such
as sukuk, bonds, Treasuries," Suweidi said.
One solution to the problem might be for the UAE federal
government to issue bonds which local banks could hold to meet
liquidity requirements. The UAE's top advisory council passed a
public debt bill in December 2010 to pave the way for such
issues.
However, the bill is still awaiting cabinet approval and the
presidential signature which it needs to become law. Obaid
Humaid al-Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, told
Reuters last month that discussions on the bill were likely to
resume after this summer, but that "we are not under pressure to
issue any bonds."
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Susan Fenton)