BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says trusts in state solution for Veneto banks
* confident in a state solution for Veneto banks, does not believe other banks will intervene Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)
LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi took advantage of rarity value to upsize its convertible bond issue to US$465m this afternoon and still achieve a coupon of 1%, the tight end of guidance.
The UAE's second largest lender earlier today said it would look to issue a US$350m convertible bond with a yield of 1.0%-1.5%, with a US$35m upsize option and a premium of 30% to the stock price.
Traditional convertible bond investors do not often get a chance to invest in investment-grade financials, especially from the Gulf, and the scarcity led to strong demand.
With the order book coming close to US$1.5bn, leads upsized by US$115m, maintaining the US$35m greenshoe which could take proceeds to US$500m. The bond is set to mature in March 2018.
The issuer opted to issue a convertible bond because of investor demand for NBAD shares, the first lead banker said.
"The state owns a huge part of it [70%] and a lot of its free-float is held by a small number of individuals and institutions. The percentage that can be traded by non-GCC accounts is minimal," the lead banker said.
"Everytime they went out on roadshows investors asked when they could invest in NBAD equity, and this [convertible bond issuance] was a good solution to that problem," he added.
Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan and NBAD pre-sounded the deal earlier this week. With strong interest shown in one-on-one meetings abroad, the deal went ahead despite difficult equity markets.
The 1% US$465m deal priced at par where the yield is far tighter than if NBAD had issued a senior bond.
Its outstanding 2017 bonds were trading at 120bp over mid-swaps around midday, translating to a yield of 2.2%.
Adding a few basis points to account for the difference in tenor, a new senior note would have come at a 2.22% yield, the lead banker said, while a second lead suggested it would come at 2.7%.
The initial conversion price will be set at a premium of 30% above the VWAP of the NBAD stock between launch and pricing. The settlement date is June 5. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Owen Wild)
BEIJING, May 31 China's central bank said on Wednesday that its holdings of short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan shrank in April.