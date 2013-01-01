ABU DHABI Jan 1 The United Arab Emirates has
arrested an "Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood cell" that trained
local Islamists in how to overthrow Arab governments, a
Sharjah-based newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed
source familiar with the investigation.
The oil-rich Gulf state - of which Sharjah is one part - has
previously voiced strong distrust of the Islamist political
movement which after long years of being banned took power in
free elections in Egypt last year.
The cell, of "more than 10 people", had a defined
organisational structure and was recruiting Egyptians in the UAE
to join, al-Khaleej newspaper reported.
It said the cell had formed companies to send money
illegally to Egypt.
Officials were not available to comment on the report on
Tuesday due to a national holiday. A spokesman for the Muslim
Brotherhood in Egypt was also not available for comment.
"The source confirmed the presence of close relations
between the the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood organisation and
leaders of the secret organisation in the Emirates," the
newspaper reported, referring to detainees in another case.
In September Al-Khaleej, a privately-owned newspaper,
reported that Islamists detained in the UAE had confessed to
setting up an armed force that aimed to seize power and
establish an Islamic state.
The brotherhood "gave a number of courses and lectures to
members of the secret organisation on elections and ways to
change systems of government in Arab countries", the newspaper
reported.
Like some other Gulf states, the UAE is very wary of the
Muslim Brotherhood, which it has accused of plotting to
undermine governments in the oil-rich region.
"The Muslim Brotherhood does not believe in the nation
state. It does not believe in the sovereignty of the state," UAE
Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan said in
October.