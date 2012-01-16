ABU DHABI Jan 16 The concession for United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) will be put to tender when they come up for renewal in 2014, the director general Of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Monday.

The UAE's concessions system allows oil and gas producers to acquire their own equity hydrocarbons from the OPEC member.

Multinational companies, predominantly Western oil firms, have held large stakes in the concessions for decades, but the upcoming expiry of concessions could provide an opportunity to Asian companies to boost their presence.

"ADCO concessions will be put to bidding because companies will be screened," Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi, ADNOC's Director General, told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Humeura Pamuk, writing by Daniel Fineren)