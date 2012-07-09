ABU DHABI, July 9 Abu Dhabi-based oil and gas
services contractor National Petroleum Construction Co (NPCC)
and French group Technip have been jointly awarded a
nearly 3 billion dirham ($817 million) contract to build
offshore facilities at an oil field in Abu Dhabi, two sources
said.
The contract is for the first phase of Zakum Development
Co's (Zadco) expansion at its offshore oil field whose
production will rise 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) when
completed, one of the sources told Reuters on Monday.
"This is one of the big contracts NPCC and Technip have
jointly won in Abu Dhabi this year. The two will be bidding for
some more projects," a second source familiar with the matter
said.
Zadco, which operates the Upper Zakum field that is ranked
as the world's fourth largest by the company, produces 500,000
bpd and plans to lift that to 750,000 by 2015.
The second phase of the project where bidding is under way
will increase production by 150,000 bpd.
Zadco is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
which holds a 60 percent stake. U.S. company ExxonMobil
and Japan Oil Development Co Ltd have 28 percent and 12 percent
respectively.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dan Lalor)