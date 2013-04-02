BRIEF-VPower Group entered into MoU to explore acquisition opportunities
ABU DHABI, April 2 Abu Dhabi Marine Operating Company (ADMA-OPCO) has signed a $1.89 billion engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Korea's Hyundai, and one for $515 million with Petrofac International, the UAE oil company said on Tuesday.
The two contracts are for the Satah Al-Razboot (SARB) Full Field Development Project to boost oil production in the United Arab Emirates.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Company (HDEC) was awarded an onshore package, while Petrofac was awarded an offshore part of the project, ADMA-OPCO said in a statement.
DUBAI, March 28 At least some of the proceeds from the sale of Souq.com to Amazon.com will be invested back in the business, the co-founder of the Middle East online retailer said on Tuesday.
