LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The USD500m London IPO by Dubai-based Damac Real Estate is 75% covered, and the deal is set to price on Tuesday, according to a lead.

The property firm opened roadshows on the IPO on Thursday, November 14, setting a price range of USD12.25-USD17.25 per GDR.

Proceeds are fixed at USD500m, so the freefloat will range between 15%-21.7% depending on the final price.

This values the company at between USD2.65bn and USD3.74bn.

Hussain Sajwani, the full owner of the firm, will sell up to 18.8% of the share capital and provide a secondary greenshoe.

A major selling point in the deal is the yield on offer. The pricing range implies a yield based on the 2014 dividend of 9.5% at the top, rising to 13.5% if the deal is priced at the bottom.

The deal is scheduled to price on Tuesday so that trading can begin on Wednesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

The company's decision to launch an IPO is an indication of just how far sentiment has changed on Dubai property since the real estate crash of 2010-2011, when property prices fell 50% over a two-year period.

"Rental prices have continued to grow, so the underlying prices have also grown over the last seven quarters. The decision to launch was grounded in the fundamentals, and the expectation that growth will continue," Damac chief financial officer Adil Taqi told IFR when the IPO was first announced.

If successful, the deal will provide encouragement to other Gulf property firms to turn to capital markets.

In fact, Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties is currently in the market for an Islamic bond. Roadshows end today in London.

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners on Damac. Samba Capital and VTB Capital are co-lead managers.