LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Dubai property firm Damac Real Estate has sent out a covered message on its USD500m London IPO indicating the deal is on course to complete later on Tuesday, though pricing has been revised to the bottom of the range.

The price range was changed to USD12.25-USD13.25 on Tuesday morning, from original guidance of USD12.25-USD17.25, which was set on November 14, when the issuer opened books on the deal.

The new range values the company at USD2.65bn-USD2.86bn and sets the freefloat at 15%-17.5%, by IFR calculations.

Hussain Sajwani, who owns 100% of the company, will sell up to 18.8% of the share capital and provide a secondary greenshoe.

The deal should begin trading on Wednesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

The company's decision to launch an IPO is an indication of just how far sentiment has changed on Dubai property since the real estate crash of 2010-2011, when property prices fell 50% over a two-year period.

If successful, the deal will provide encouragement to other Gulf property firms to turn to capital markets.

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties, for example, is in the market for an Islamic bond.

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners on Damac. Samba Capital and VTB Capital are co-lead managers.