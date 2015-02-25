(Adds details of deals)

ABU DHABI Feb 25 The United Arab Emirates armed forces will buy defence equipment and maintenance contracts worth 2.53 bln dirhams ($689.90 million), government spokesman Obaid al-Ketbi said on Wednesday.

The deals were announced at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in the capital Abu Dhabi.

The largest was with Abu Dhabi-based AMMROC for aircraft repair worth 2.3 billion dirhams ($626.19 million).

Others included a contract with U.S.-based Orbital ATK for the purchase and installation of sensor systems for 192 million dirhams ($52.27 million).

The UAE also signed deals with Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments (Adasi) for spare parts for unmanned aircraft for 24 million dirhams ($6.53 million) and with Thales SA for spare-parts and technical support worth 18 million dirhams ($4.90 million).

Al-Ketbi added that the UAE is in discussions with Ukraine over defence products and services.

"There is cooperation with both countries, we have a lot of interest in their products, and they also have interest in some of the things that we produce in the UAE," he said. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Nadia Saleem and Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Noah Browning, editing by Susan Thomas and Louise Heavens)