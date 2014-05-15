DUBAI May 15 The United Arab Emirates' finance
minister said on Thursday the country, a major supporter of
Egypt since the army removed former president Mohamed Mursi from
power, had no plan for additional financial aid to Egypt for
now.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the deputy
ruler of Dubai, told reporters: "We are talking about support
(for Egypt)." Asked whether there were plans for more financial
aid, he said: "No plans for now."
The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have
poured in billions of dollars in cash and oil products to
support the Egyptian economy since Mursi's removal in July last
year.
