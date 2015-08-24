ABU DHABI Aug 24 UAE Exchange, a global
remittance and foreign exchange business which last year bought
Travelex, named a new chief executive and changes to its board
on Monday.
Deputy Chief Executive Promoth Manghat has been promoted to
chief executive, the Abu Dhabi-based company said, adding that
the changes would help drive accelerated global growth.
Indian-born billionaire Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, who
founded UAE Exchange, has been appointed chairman of the board,
it said.
Nabeel Abdul Rahman, chief executive and vice-chairman of
Abu Dhabi-based investment company KBBO Group, was named
vice-chairman.
KBBO's portfolio includes Centurion Investments, which along
with another KBBO company, Infinite Investments, owns 60 percent
of UAE Exchange.
The board of directors would also include non-executive
independent directors for the first time, along with
shareholders and management representatives, UAE Exchange said.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by David French and
Jason Neely)